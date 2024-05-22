BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 47,524 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,524 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

