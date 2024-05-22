Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

