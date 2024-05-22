Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $106,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.30.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

