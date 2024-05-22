Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Buys 2,039 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 2,039 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,992.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
