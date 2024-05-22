Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Buys 2,039 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 2,039 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,992.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

