Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Chairman Herbert Hughes Sells 8,836 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

