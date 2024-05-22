Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Chairman Herbert Hughes Sells 8,836 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
