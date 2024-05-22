Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Chairman Herbert Hughes Sells 8,836 Shares

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.