Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Lisa Wager Sells 8,333 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $93,412.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,913.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Byrna Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %
BYRN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
