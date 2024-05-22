Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Lisa Wager Sells 8,333 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $93,412.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,913.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

BYRN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.