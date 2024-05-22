Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 364.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 201.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $475.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. Research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

