Campbell Wealth Management Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $885.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.58.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

