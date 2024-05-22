Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$128,500.00 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.25, for a total transaction of C$128,500.00.
Capstone Power Stock Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.04.
About Capstone Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Power
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Sportradar Rides the Sports Betting Trend From Behind the Curtain
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Doximity is the Facebook and LinkedIn of the Medical Community
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.