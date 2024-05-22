Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$128,500.00 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.25, for a total transaction of C$128,500.00.

Get Capstone Power alerts:

Capstone Power Stock Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.04.

About Capstone Power

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.