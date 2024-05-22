Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $336.17 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $344.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

