CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$2,140,461.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total transaction of C$2,140,461.00.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

