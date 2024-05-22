CCLA Investment Management Sells 37,261 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CCLA Investment Management cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37,261 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 205,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,729,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $885.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.