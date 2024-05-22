Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $32,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Universal by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stock Performance

Universal stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

