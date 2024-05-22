Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

