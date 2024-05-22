Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf Sells 8,016 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

