Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.