Comparing Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Captivision has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Captivision and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 295.36%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Captivision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Captivision and Electra Battery Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 10.24 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($1.23) -0.40

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captivision.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A -14.17% -8.24%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Captivision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

