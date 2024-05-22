Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 3,934 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $108,303.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,110.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

