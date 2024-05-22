Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,366,772 shares of company stock valued at $633,713,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

