Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,543,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $885.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $694.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.