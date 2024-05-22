Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

