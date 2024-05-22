DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after buying an additional 190,136 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

