Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 141 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $106,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Pool by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $371.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.34 and its 200 day moving average is $379.03. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

