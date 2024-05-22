Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 200,476 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $103,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after acquiring an additional 395,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

