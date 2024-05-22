Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,395 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $107,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

