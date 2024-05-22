Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 668,871 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $103,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,458,000 after buying an additional 207,652 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $23.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

