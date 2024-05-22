Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $97,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.