Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,073,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $102,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

