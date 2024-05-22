Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.79 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $106,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DK opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

