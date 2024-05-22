Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $103,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 179.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,678,000 after buying an additional 792,348 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 957,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 791,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth $4,667,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

