Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $104,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.57 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

