Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 133,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $106,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

