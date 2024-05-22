Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $104,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 74.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

