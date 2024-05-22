Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,995 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $102,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

IMKTA opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.62 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

