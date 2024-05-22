Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,032 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $98,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

