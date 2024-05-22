Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $104,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

EXLS opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,019 shares of company stock worth $2,782,339. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

