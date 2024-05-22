e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.38. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

