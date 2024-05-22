Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $129,800.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

