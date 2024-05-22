Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $885.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

