Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 587.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE DEA opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

