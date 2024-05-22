Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays raised their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.