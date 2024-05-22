Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $279.31 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.26 and a 200-day moving average of $232.09.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

