Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

SSNC stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

