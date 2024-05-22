Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 594,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after acquiring an additional 420,768 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 105.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 230,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

