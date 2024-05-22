Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $634,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

