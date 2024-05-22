Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 8,752 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

