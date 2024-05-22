Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

