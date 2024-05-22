Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 181.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

