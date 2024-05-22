Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

