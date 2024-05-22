Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Cut by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $269.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

